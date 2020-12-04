‘Govt. committed to punishing rape convicts’: Andhra Legislative Assembly passes Disha Bill

Vijayawada

The Legislative Assembly passed the AP Disha (Special Courts for Specified Offences against Women and Children) Bill, 2020, on Thursday.

It facilitates faster completion of trial and handing out of punishment in 21 days, for which special courts are proposed to be constituted. Already, 18 Disha police stations and eight POCSO courts were set up to exclusively deal with the crimes against women and children.

Moving the Bill, Home Minister M. Sucharitha said the government was firmly committed to awarding stringent punishment to those convicted of rape.

Three persons were sentenced to death for raping / murdering girls in the recent months.