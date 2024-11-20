Govt. committed to providing safe drinking water to all citizens, asserts Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development K. Pawan Kalyan has asserted that access to safe drinking water is a fundamental right of every citizen.

Replying to a question posed by TDP legislator Kakarla Suresh and others in the Legislative Assembly on November 20 (Wednesday), Mr. Pawan Kalyan said the government was committed to providing safe drinking to all in the State.

The government was chalking out plans in that direction and making the best use of the Jal Jeevan Mission and other programmes to ensure that people did not suffer from contaminated water.

“There are, however, some hurdles. Lack of innovative thinking in designing the schemes, lack of scientific approach in implementing them, and failure to adopt latest technologies are some of the problems. The contractors are relying on old methods of construction. Above all, there is a need for committed leadership,” he said.

“The members have asked for a stipulated time frame. At this moment, I cannot say, but we are committed to providing safe drinking water to all,” he added.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan also gave a call to the philanthropists and the corporate sector to utilise their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds in setting up RO plants in the State.

“Andhra Pradesh will be made a role model State in implementing the Jal Jeevan Mission. The government will eradicate water contamination, and thereby check kidney-related ailments,” he asserted.

