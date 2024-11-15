Govt. committed to providing Godavari floodwaters to North Andhra region, says A.P. Water Resources Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu

Minister for Water Resources Nimmala Ramanaidu has informed the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly that the government is determined to provide the Godavari floodwaters to the Uttarandhra (north coastal Andhra) region.

Replying to a question by JSP member from Anakapalli Konathala Ramakrishna on Friday, Mr. Rama Naidu said tenders for the Left Main Canal of the Polavaram project were being finalised.

The works under Phase-1 of the Left Main Canal estimated at ₹1,600 crore would be taken up shortly and completed by July 2025, the Minister said.

“The Godavari floodwaters will be supplied to Uttarandhra. The project, which aims at providing more than 63 tmcft water to irrigate 8,00,000 acres, will also fulfill the government’s commitment to the people of the region,” he said.

Interlinking of rivers

“The goal of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is to mitigate drought through interlinking of rivers. The previous YSRCP government failed to execute the Sujala Sravanthi project work despite administrative sanction for ₹17,050 crore in two phases,” the Minister said.

Despite financial challenges, the TDP-led NDA government had completed the process of tenders worth ₹1,600 crore and released a timeline for the completion of the project, he said.

The Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi project would benefit districts such as Anakapalli, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Parvathipuram-Manyam, and Srikakulam, he said.

