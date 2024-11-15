ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. committed to providing Godavari floodwaters to North Andhra region, says A.P. Water Resources Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu

Published - November 15, 2024 07:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Works under Phase-1 of the Polavaram Left Main Canal will be taken up soon at an estimated cost of ₹1,600 crore and completed by July 2025, the Minister informs the Legislative Assembly

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

Water Resources Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu. File | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Minister for Water Resources Nimmala Ramanaidu has informed the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly that the government is determined to provide the Godavari floodwaters to the Uttarandhra (north coastal Andhra) region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Replying to a question by JSP member from Anakapalli Konathala Ramakrishna on Friday, Mr. Rama Naidu said tenders for the Left Main Canal of the Polavaram project were being finalised.

The works under Phase-1 of the Left Main Canal estimated at ₹1,600 crore would be taken up shortly and completed by July 2025, the Minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Godavari floodwaters will be supplied to Uttarandhra. The project, which aims at providing more than 63 tmcft water to irrigate 8,00,000 acres, will also fulfill the government’s commitment to the people of the region,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Interlinking of rivers

“The goal of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is to mitigate drought through interlinking of rivers. The previous YSRCP government failed to execute the Sujala Sravanthi project work despite administrative sanction for ₹17,050 crore in two phases,” the Minister said.

Despite financial challenges, the TDP-led NDA government had completed the process of tenders worth ₹1,600 crore and released a timeline for the completion of the project, he said.

The Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi project would benefit districts such as Anakapalli, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Parvathipuram-Manyam, and Srikakulam, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US