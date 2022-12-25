  1. EPaper
Govt. committed to protecting consumer rights in Andhra Pradesh, says Minister

December 25, 2022 07:45 am | Updated 07:48 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao assures that the govt. is committed to protecting the rights of consumers.

Minister for Civil Supplies K. Venkata Nageswara Rao has said that the government is committed to protecting the rights of consumers.

Mr. Nageswara Rao, along with A.P. State Planning Board Vice-Chairman Malladi Vishnu, took part in the National Consumer Day celebrations organised in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said consumers across the State could lodge their complaints online with the government.

He said the government was taking action against food adulteration. He said several cases were registered against jewellery traders who resorted to violation of consumer rights and legal metrology rules.

Government Chief Whip Samineni Udaya Bhanu was present.

