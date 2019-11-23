‘Govt. committed to promoting sports and games in schools’

The government is committed to promoting sports and games in all schools, Sports Minister M. Srinivasa Rao has said.

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating the 17th National Inter District Junior Athletics Meet (NIDJAM – 2019) at S.V. University Stadium in Tirupati.

Boys and girls from all over the country participated in various events in the U-14 and U-16 categories during the inaugural session.

Cash awards

With a view to giving a boost to sports and games in the State, the government had so far spent ₹2 crore, the Minister said. Besides, the government decided to honour the players who had won laurels in the national and international fora with cash awards, Mr. Rao added.

Stating that it was a privilege for the government to host the event in the temple city, the Minister said all steps would be taken to make sports and games an integral part of the students’ life in schools.

In his address, Minister for Panchayat Raj P. Ramachandra Reddy asked the students to understand the true spirit behind sports and games, and that there was nothing like losing or winning.

APIIC chairperson R.K. Roja said sports and games would play a major role in reducing the stress levels among the students.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy, Chittoor MP N. Reddappa, district Collector Narayana Bharat Gupta, and YSRCP MLAs from the district were present.

The three-day event would be organised at 12 venues spread over various universities and TTD administered colleges.

The district administration made elaborate arrangements for the athletes.