Govt. committed to make A.P. energy efficient State: Naidu

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has asserted that the State government is committed to make Andhra Pradesh as the best energy efficient State in the country.

Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) CEO Vishal Kapoor and his team met the Chief Minster on Tuesday.

On the occasion, Mr. Naidu assured them that State housing, energy, Panchayat Raj, rural development and municipal administration departments would work closely with the EESL. The government was committed to bringing back the past glory of Andhra Pradesh in energy efficiency. Energy savings were as important as energy generation. The government would take both long term and short term benefits into consideration before making decisions, he said.

The EESL should prepare plans that would help in environmental protection, people and also the State government financially. The State government was promoting electric vehicles in APSRTC in a big way. The TDP government has installed 25 lakh LED street lights in the past. But, the previous government had neglected energy efficiency street lighting. Now only 60% street lights were functioning, he added.