Govt. committed to inclusive growth: CM

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said economic development is possible only by hand-holding the weaker sections. Mr. Jagan told a group of Chief Executive Officers of leading corporate companies that inclusive growth is key to to sustainable development of rural areas.

The State government signed an MoU with leading companies such as ITC, Procter and Gamble and Hindustan Unilever Limited to conduct skill-based training programmes for women aged between 45-60 years in rural areas.

“Our government has placed emphasis on women empowerment and on August 12, we are starting YSR Cheyutha under which we would be giving financial assistance to women belonging to BC and SC/ ST sections. Every year, women are provided ₹ 18,750 and in four years, they are provided a one-time financial assistance of ₹75,000. We hope that this assistance would revive economic activity in rural areas,’’ said Mr. Jagan.

The government would launch YSR Cheyutha on August 12 under which ₹4,500 crore would be directly credited to the accounts of women . Under YSR Aasara, 90 lakh women would be given loans to the tune of ₹6,700 crore.

The day also witnessed corporate honchos speaking in one voice on women empowerment.

Sanjeev Mehta, Managing Director, Hindustan Unilever Limited, said they are happy to work with the A.P. government on women empowerment and have already started the ‘Shakti’ programme in Chittoor.

‘Bold initiative’

ITC Chairman Sanjeev Puri termed the Chief Minister’s initiative ‘bold.’

CEO and MD of Procter and Gamble, Madhusudan Gopalakrishnan said the company has been imparting skill-based training to 20 lakh students.

Later, the CEO SERP and ITC Divisional Chief Executive Rajani Kanth Roy signed a MoU and later a MoU was signed between the State government and Procter and Gamble.

Ministers Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Botcha Satyanarayana and Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney were among those present.