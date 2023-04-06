Govt. committed to improving health, education standards, says A.P. Deputy Chief Minister

April 06, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The State Government is committed to improving the standards of health and education in order to ensure a better quality of life for the people of Andhra Pradesh, Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayaswamy said.

With Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy launching the ‘Family Physician’ programme in the State from Chilakaluripeta, Mr. Narayanaswamy symbolically rolled out the programme in the district at Taduku government hospital in Puttur mandal by getting himself diagnosed by doctors at a medical camp.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the welfare-oriented State government was ready to pump in crores of rupees on priority sectors like health and education. “Our Chief Minister desires to see every poor child hailing from the countryside come up big in life as doctors, engineers and bureaucrats,” he said.

Accusing the opposition of becoming intolerant of the government’s ‘rising graph’, he said the political parties were deliberately trying to besmirch the government on various fronts, in spite of its impressive performance. He also warned the parties against ‘provoking’ the public on trivial issues in a bid to derive political mileage.

Collector K. Venkataramana Reddy said that steps would be taken to ensure the implementation of the prestigious programme across the district. ‘YSR Village Clinics’ would be established for a population of 2,000 residents to take healthcare to the doorstep of the poor. As many as 439 such clinics would come under the purview of village secretariats across the district, where the ‘104’ medical vehicles would visit every fortnight.

District Medical and Health Officer U. Sreehari and District Coordinator of Hospital Services (DCHS) Prabhavati took part.