ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. committed to fulfilling all election promises, says A.P. TDP president Palla Srinivasa Rao

Updated - June 30, 2024 07:13 pm IST

Published - June 30, 2024 07:04 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Chief Minister has increased social welfare pensions from July 1, and is firm on developing Amaravati into a capital city of global standards, says the TDP leader

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

The wide representation given to the BCs in the Cabinet reflects the party’s dedication to their political empowerment, says TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao. | Photo Credit: File Photo

TDP State president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao has said the government is committed to developing Amaravati as the capital city that matches global standards, and Visakhapatnam as “financial capital.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) had deliberately campaigned that Amaravati belonged to a particular caste, and resorted to land grabbing and other irregularities in the Port City by making people believe that it would be the Executive capital, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said while addressing the media at the TDP central office, at Mangalagiri in Guntur district on June 30 (Sunday).

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said the TDP-JSP- BJP government in the State would deliver all its election promises by overcoming the challenges in its path.

ADVERTISEMENT

He pointed out that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu increased the social security pensions as he had promised, and made elaborate arrangements for their disbursal on July 1, which was in sharp contrast to the troubles caused to the pensioners by the YSRCP Government.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A total of 34 persons had died as the YSRCP Government failed to make pension payments at their doorstep, he alleged.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao further said that Anna canteens were up and running, and the much-awaited mega DSC had been announced. The controversial Land Titling Act was rescinded, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

He asserted that the wide representation given to the Backward Classes (BCs) in the constitution of the Cabinet reflected the TDP’s dedication to their political empowerment.

Toll-free number

He further said that the TDP had set up a toll-free number, 7306299999, for people to seek appointment with the Chief Minister for submitting their grievances. Those registering through the number would be given priority, he said.

People should try to personally submit their grievances to the Chief Minister only if they failed to find solution to their problems even after meeting the Ministers and MLAs concerned, he advised.

Steps were being taken for lifting cases foisted on the TDP leaders and cadres in the last five years, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said, adding that those who ransacked the party office would be dealt with as per law.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US