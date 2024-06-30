Govt. committed to fulfilling all election promises, says A.P. TDP president Palla Srinivasa Rao

TDP State president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao has said the government is committed to developing Amaravati as the capital city that matches global standards, and Visakhapatnam as “financial capital.”

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) had deliberately campaigned that Amaravati belonged to a particular caste, and resorted to land grabbing and other irregularities in the Port City by making people believe that it would be the Executive capital, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said while addressing the media at the TDP central office, at Mangalagiri in Guntur district on June 30 (Sunday).

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said the TDP-JSP- BJP government in the State would deliver all its election promises by overcoming the challenges in its path.

He pointed out that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu increased the social security pensions as he had promised, and made elaborate arrangements for their disbursal on July 1, which was in sharp contrast to the troubles caused to the pensioners by the YSRCP Government.

A total of 34 persons had died as the YSRCP Government failed to make pension payments at their doorstep, he alleged.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao further said that Anna canteens were up and running, and the much-awaited mega DSC had been announced. The controversial Land Titling Act was rescinded, he added.

He asserted that the wide representation given to the Backward Classes (BCs) in the constitution of the Cabinet reflected the TDP’s dedication to their political empowerment.

Toll-free number

He further said that the TDP had set up a toll-free number, 7306299999, for people to seek appointment with the Chief Minister for submitting their grievances. Those registering through the number would be given priority, he said.

People should try to personally submit their grievances to the Chief Minister only if they failed to find solution to their problems even after meeting the Ministers and MLAs concerned, he advised.

Steps were being taken for lifting cases foisted on the TDP leaders and cadres in the last five years, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said, adding that those who ransacked the party office would be dealt with as per law.

