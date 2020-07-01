Govt. committed to farmers’ welfare: Jagan

Reiterating his government’s commitment to farmers’ welfare, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that e-marketing and Janata Bazaars will help them in getting remunerative price.
“We have been seeing that prices fall whenever farmers want to sell their produce and steeply increase after they sell the products. This trend should change, and e-marketing and Janata Bazaars are meant to give them a fair deal,” the Chief Minister said in a review meeting here on Wednesday.
He enquired about the work in progress on Janata Bazaars and the functioning of the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs).
“The government should buy at least 30% of local produce and market it through Janata Bazaars. Poultry and aqua products will also be purchased,” he said.
RBKs should have grading, cold storage and marketing facilities, he made it clear, adding that tobacco was being purchased under the supervision of the government and prices were paid as per grading.
Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu, Special Chief Secretary (Agriculture) Poonam Malakondaiah, and Agriculture Commissioner Pradyumna attended the meeting.
