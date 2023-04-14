ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. committed to empowerment of downtrodden sections, say Ministers

April 14, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

Social Welfare Minister M. Nagarjuna paying tributes to B.R. Ambedkar in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The Andhra Pradesh government is striving for achieving social justice by ensuring the welfare and empowering the SCs, STs, BCs and Minorities politically, several Ministers and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders said, while paying rich tributes B.R. Ambedkar on the latter’s 132 nd birth anniversary, at the party’s central office at Tadepalli on April 14 (Friday).

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development A. Suresh accused TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and national general secretary N. Lokesh of not giving respect to the Dalits. “Mr. Naidu and Mr. Lokesh have no respect for the SCs. They had done nothing for the welfare of the communities during the TDP tenure,” he said.

Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna, MLCs Lella Appireddy, Pothula Sunitha and other party leaders paid tributes to Ambedkar.

“The Father of Consitution had laid the stepping stones for social equality. The YSRCP government is committed to empowering the SC, STs, BCs and minorities socially, economically and politically. The YSRCP government has ensured that the downtrodden sections of the society get the lion’s share in all welfare programmes,” said Mr. Nagarjuna.

The Ministers launched a Telugu book titled ‘Dalita Rights’ authored by YSRCP leader Perike Varaprasad on the occasion.

