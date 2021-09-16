Govt. committed to economic development of women: CM

Small businesses to get ₹35,000 at 25 paise interest

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said the State government is committed to ensuring the economic development of women and has therefore launched welfare schemes such as Aasara and Cheyutha, which are paving the way for “true empowerment.”

Reviewing the progress of the two schemes at his camp office here on Wednesday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the government revived the “zero interest” loans that had been cancelled by the TDP government. He said the government partnered with major companies such as ITC, Reliance and Amul to support women entrepreneurs.

Referring to the employment opportunities for sustainable economic advancement of women through these schemes, the Chief Minister said, “Steps should be taken to provide a loan of ₹35,000 at 25 paise interest.”

‘Naidu betrayed women’

Recalling that the TDP government had promised to clear outstanding loans but betrayed women later, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the YSRCP government had taken up the responsibility of clearing the bad loans in four instalments.

“Had the TDP government cleared the loans in 2014, the burden would have ended there. Since former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had asked women not to repay the loans, but failed to keep his promise, the burden fell on the women. As a resutl, ‘A’ grade groups have fallen into ‘C’ grade,” the Chief Minister said.

Directing the authorities to come up with special programmes ahead of the disbursement of the second tranche of Aasara by involving the public representatives, the Chief Minister said the money given under Aasara should be deposited in the unencumbered accounts so that banks cannot deduct the money for unpaid debts.

On Cheyutha, the Chief Minister directed the authorities to take appropriate measures so that the women did not run into losses. The purpose of the scheme was to make women use the money provided for sustainable livelihood.

The officials told the Chief Minister that more than 8 lakh DWACRA groups benefited through the Aasara scheme under which the government had given ₹6330.58 crore in the first tranche.

Officials said social audit of the lists of beneficiaries for the second tranche had been completed. The lists were also displayed in the village secretariats. Similarly, through the first instalment of Cheyutha, almost 3 lakh women had set up businesses such as retail shops and cattle rearing.

In the second phase, the government was aiming to create employment opportunities for 2,21,598 women.

This year, the government would enter into MoUs with Reliance’s Ajio, Tanager, Rural Development Center, Mahindra, Gain and Kalgudi.

Minister for Panchayat Raj P. Ramachandra Reddy, Chief Secretary (Panchayati Raj) Gopalakrishna Dwivedi, Finance Secretary K.V. Satyanarayana, SERP CEO A.Md. Imtiaz, MEPMA MD V. Vijayalakshmi, Sthreenidhi MD Nancharaiah, and Director of Animal Husbandry R. Amarendra Kumar were among others present.