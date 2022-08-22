Government committed to developing temples in State: Deputy CM K. Narayanaswamy

Participating in the Maha Kumbhabhishekam ritual, Mr. Narayanaswamy said he prayed for the well-being of the State and its people

Staff Reporter CHITTOOR:
August 22, 2022 02:35 IST

Amman Swami of the Golden Temple Devasthanam initiating Maha Kumbhabhishekam at Kanipakam temple in Chittoor district on Sunday. Minsiter for Tourism R.K. Roja is seen. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy on Sunday said that the State government was committed to developing Hindu temples and promote religious harmony.

Participating in the Maha Kumbhabhishekam ritual at the famed Varasiddi Vinayaka Swamy temple at Kanipakam, Mr. Narayanaswamy said he prayed for the well-being of the State and its people.

He appreciated the donors who came forward for the reconstruction of the Kanipakam temple, famous for the Aksharabhyasam (initiation of alphabets).

Minister for Forests and Energy Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said the reconstruction works at the temple would be completed shortly.

Tourism Minister R.K. Roja said darshan of the temple deity gave positive energy to the visitors. Later, the temple priests presented portraits of the presiding deity and prasadam to the Ministers.

