Govt. committed to developing Amaravati region too: Botcha

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana has said that the government is committed to developing the Amaravati region as the Legislative Capital.
“The government is also committed to taking its policy decision forward and establishing three capitals,” Mr. Satyanarayana told the media here on Thursday.
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had directed the officials to take up the widening and four- laning of the ‘karakatta’, the stretch leading to the seed access road, the Minister said. The Irrigation Department had been asked to take up the work with an outlay of ₹150 crore, he added.
Lashing out at the TDP for planting negative reports in the media friendly to it, Mr. Satyanarayana alleged that the same media had never commented when Mr. Naidu chose to ignore development of the Amaravati region.
“Who stopped Mr. Naidu from developing the mud bank (karakatta), which is the vital link to the Secretariat? Who stopped Mr. Naidu from building the Iconic Bridge? Had he spent a little time in developing the projects rather than on designs, he would have achieved some tangible progress. People of the region have rejected the TDP as there is no visible development. Mr. Naidu could not complete the widening of the karakatta during his term. He got the ₹5500-crore estimation prepared ahead of the elections,” the Minister said.
Further, he said the popularity of Mr. Naidu was at its lowest ebb.
