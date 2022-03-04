Govt. committed to decentralisation: Sajjala

March 04, 2022 22:33 IST

Not possible to invest ₹1 lakh crore in Amaravati, he says

Government Adviser (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the government was committed to decentralisation as it was keen on the development of all regions.

The development of Amaravati would be given due priority, he said and wondered if any person would become a farmer by merely wearing a TDP scarf. He reiterated that the protests against three capitals were not an agitation by farmers, and went to the extent of saying yet again that realtors and those who invested in plots in Amaravati were behind the campaign against three capitals. Addressing mediapersons on Friday, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said the TDP was portraying Thursday’s High Court verdict as a victory of farmers, who were in fact those acting at the main opposition party’s behest. He maintained that it was not possible to invest such astronomical sums as ₹1 lakh crore in Amaravati. If ₹1 lakh crore was spent on the three regions, it would facilitate balanced development, he observed.

Advertising

Advertising

TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu would obviously rally behind the vested interests while the government grappled with the magnitude of the task on hand, he said. Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said the YSR Congress Party government did not want Amaravati to be a real estate project, which was the case under the TDP regime.

Viveka murder case

Replying to a question on Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy’s murder, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said the lapses in the CBI were being questioned to counter the false propaganda unleashed by the pro-TDP media. The government wanted the probe to be impartial, he added.