Govt. clears proposal to set up electronics manufacturing cluster in Kadapa

VIJAYAWADA

19 August 2020 23:25 IST

It will create employment for one lakh people, says I&PR Minister

The State Cabinet has given in-principle approval for the establishment of an electronics manufacturing cluster at Kopparthi in Kadapa district. It has also approved the setting up of the bulk-drug park in East Godavari district.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, I&PR Minister P. Venkatramaiah said the Cabinet also approved the new industrial policy.

Bulk drug park

“The electronics manufacturing cluster will create employment for one lakh people. An investment of ₹10,000 crore will be made. The government will spend ₹730 crore for creating basic infrastructure. The bulk-drug park will be developed with an investment of ₹6,940 crore. The Cabinet has also given its nod for establishing the A.P. Bulk Drug Infrastructure Corporation,” the Minister said.

Advertising

Advertising

The Cabinet also approved the proposal to develop a hydro-power generating unit in Visakhapatnam by establishing two units with a capacity of 115 MW each with a budget of ₹510 crore. It was also decided that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Bhavanapadu Port phase-I would be prepared by the RITES. “The port development is expected to cost ₹3,669.95 crore,” he said.

The Cabinet also gave its nod for the proposal to establish a police subdivision and traffic police station at Rayachoti and sanctioned 76 home guard posts for Kadapa district. Besides, the Cabinet discussed the agriculture and marketing issues, especially farm mechanisation and market intervention, he said.

Rice to card-holders

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to provide quality rice at the doorstep of the card-holders. In this context, the Cabinet approved to launch this initiative across the State from December 1. The government would spending ₹480 crore for Sortex rice and ₹296 crore for door delivering the ration supplies, the Minister said.

The government would earmark a budget of ₹550 crore to purchase 9,260 vehicles, which would be given to the unemployed youth of BC, SC, ST and minority communities on 60% subsidy, and their services would be hired for door delivery of ration, he said.