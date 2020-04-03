Govt. clearing fraction of contractors’ dues: Sajjala

Adviser to the State government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the government has begun clearing only a small percentage of bills of the ₹40,000-crore arrears to contractors and was still bearing the brunt of the financial mess created by the previous government led by N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing a media conference at the party central office at Tadepalli on Friday, Mr. Reddy refuted the allegation that the government has cleared bills amounting to ₹6,500 crore to contractors. The precarious financial position had prompted the government to defer payment of salaries to employees. Thankfully, the employees responded in a positive manner, he added.

‘Grim scenario’

The government has cleared bills due to hospitals under Aarogysri, fees reimbursement and welfare schemes. Mr. Naidu had not cleared health and power bills. The current situation caused by COVID-19 outbreak had only added to the woes of the government, he said.

While the government was working overtime to overcome the crisis, TDP leaders were trying to mislead the people that State had recorded a surplus income, said Mr. Reddy.

He accused Mr. Naidu and former Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu of playing cheap politics.