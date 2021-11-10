Govt. clarifies on the crux of aided education system

Private aided colleges came under the CFMS in 2010-12

The concept of grant-in-aid educational institution started around 1960 due to increase in literacy and demand for seats in degree colleges. To meet the growing demand, the government had given permission for private colleges, said a statement issued by the government on Tuesday.

Dwelling on the issues pertaining to the aided education system in the State, the statement said a few philanthropists had come forward to establish the colleges with a good intention of serving the society.

Citing examples of DNR College at Bhimavaram, CR Reddy College in Eluru, the B.T College at Madanapalle, SKBR College at Amalapuram and Dr. LB College in Visakhapatnam, it said the admissions in these college increased manifold necessitating more number of teachers. Trudging the burden of paying salaries to the increased staff over the years, the managements of these private colleges had requested the government to give some financial assistance and the government had started giving certain amounts as yearly grants to meet the salaries of the teachers.

In 2010-12, the staff working in the private aided colleges came under the Comprehensive Financial Management System (CFMS) and since then, staff of the aided colleges have been paid salaries through the treasury, said the statement.

Of the 1,444 degree colleges in the State in 2020-21, 1,153 are private un-aided colleges, 137 are private aided colleges and 154 are government colleges.

With the proliferation of degree Colleges, there was a steep fall in number of admissions even in the aided and government colleges. In 2019-20 and 2020-21, only 57 % of the total seats were filled in degree colleges. This means that there are higher number of seats than required in degree Colleges.

After the introduction of employment-oriented courses, the demand for traditional aided degree courses started decreasing substantially and in 2020-21, 90 % of the courses offered in aided degree colleges are unaided courses, it said.