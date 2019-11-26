Andhra Pradesh

Govt. Chief Whip seeksprobe into YSR’s death

G. Srikanth Reddy

G. Srikanth Reddy  

more-in

‘TDP chief’s negative words can’t be taken lightly’

An inquiry into the circumstances that led to the death of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy is needed, said Government Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy.

Addressing the media at the YSR Congress Party Central office here on Tuesday, Mr. Srikanth Reddy said he would make a request to the government in this regard.

The “negative words” of TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu had “some power,” he said, adding the Leader of the Opposition was “cursing” Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at every public meeting. The last time Mr. Naidu did that, YSR died, and therefore he suspected foul play, the Chief Whip said. Ridiculing the TDP chief’s claim that there would be early elections in Andhra Pradesh, he said if that happened the Opposition party would lose even the 23 seats it had.

He said Mr. Naidu was talking about corruption when there were 26 cases booked against him. Courts had given a stay in all the cases, but the true extent of corruption would come out if it was lifted.

English medium issue

Saying that Mr. Naidu had taking a U-turn, as usual, on English medium in government schools by claiming that the YSRCP had opposed it while in the opposition, he clarified that the party had only opposed the TDP government’s attempts to hand over government schools to a couple of corporate educational institutions.

He said that the YSRCP was never against English medium.

The government introduced English medium for the benefit of children belonging to the weaker sections and was never opposed to Telugu.

He said Mr. Naidu who had criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier on the language issue had now become quiet fearing the consequences.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 27, 2019 12:08:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/govt-chief-whip-seeksprobe-into-ysrs-death/article30090442.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY