Govt. Chief Whip reiterates demand for debate on YSRCP’s one-year rule

KADAPA

06 June 2020 23:22 IST

Government Chief Whip G. Srikanth Reddy on Saturday reiterated his demand that Telugu Desam Party President N. Chandrababu Naidu or his son N. Lokesh should get ready for a debate on the success of the one-year rule of the YSR Congress Party. He said he was ready for the debate either in Kuppam or Mangalagiri.

In a press release, Srikanth Reddy was critical of TDP leader Bonda Uma’s remark that he would send boys of the Telugu Desam Party office in response to Mr Reddy’s earlier demand for a debate on developmental works for people of Kuppam and the State by the YSR Congress Party government. Reddy said that he was one who respected dignity of labour. He said that during the last one year farmers, the poor and downtrodden, women and all communities were ensured justice.

Mr. Reddy said that being a common man he was ready for a debate with Mr. Lokesh though he was a defeated MLA candidate. He observed that if the TDP would announce that their office boys were more knowledgeable than Lokesh, he would not mind to have a debate with the former.

Advertising

Advertising