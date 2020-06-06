Govt. Chief Whip reiterates demand for debate on YSRCP’s one-year rule

Government Chief Whip G. Srikanth Reddy on Saturday reiterated his demand that Telugu Desam Party President N. Chandrababu Naidu or his son N. Lokesh should get ready for a debate on the success of the one-year rule of the YSR Congress Party. He said he was ready for the debate either in Kuppam or Mangalagiri.
In a press release, Srikanth Reddy was critical of TDP leader Bonda Uma’s remark that he would send boys of the Telugu Desam Party office in response to Mr Reddy’s earlier demand for a debate on developmental works for people of Kuppam and the State by the YSR Congress Party government. Reddy said that he was one who respected dignity of labour. He said that during the last one year farmers, the poor and downtrodden, women and all communities were ensured justice.
Mr. Reddy said that being a common man he was ready for a debate with Mr. Lokesh though he was a defeated MLA candidate. He observed that if the TDP would announce that their office boys were more knowledgeable than Lokesh, he would not mind to have a debate with the former.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism