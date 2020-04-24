Govt. cheating SHGs: Yanamala

TDP Polit Bureau member and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Friday ridiculed the government for its zero interest scheme.

“It’s not zero interest, but zero governance. There is zero governance even in these difficult times,” he said in a statement.

“While the former Chief Minister, Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, had launched the ‘pavala vaddi pathakam’, the N. Kiran Kumar Reddy government had implemented the ‘zero interest scheme’. The TDP government, after bifurcation in 2014, had continued the scheme and cleared pending dues. The Kiran Kumar Reddy government too cleared dues kept pending by the Rajasekhara Reddy government. But, Mr. Jagan hasn’t cleared the dues,” he said.

‘Dues not cleared’

Referring to the zero interest scheme, he said the government was paying only this year’s interest without clearing the dues.

“That too, only a part of this year’s interest has been paid. By withholding payments on a large scale, Mr. Jagan has openly cheated the SHGs,” the TDP leader alleged.

While the YSR government had given ₹267.52 crore under ‘pavala vaddi’ scheme, the Kiran Kumar Reddy government had allocated ₹2,039 crore under the zero interest scheme. The TDP government had released ₹2,514 crore during its five year rule. It had also cleared pending dues it inherited from the previous governments, Mr. Ramakrishnudu said, and added that it led to piling up of ₹2,500 crore dues.

The present government also did not clear these dues but paid interest only for 2019-2020 financial year, he added.