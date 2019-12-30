Govt. cautious, but no change in its thinking on capital

The signal that emerged from the constitution of a ‘jumbo’ committee with ten Ministers from all three regions of the State and six bureaucrats, including Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney, is that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government has decided to proceed cautiously on the issue of shifting the administrative wing of the government out of Amaravati.

The size of the high-power committee constituted to make a study of the reports submitted by an expert committee headed by G.N Rao and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) shows that the government was on the defensive, say political pundits.

The strong reaction to a proposal to “decentralise” the administration to surmount all the ills purportedly conjured up by the erstwhile Chandrababu Naidu government in the name building a world-class capital that would be a growth engine that had become highly impoverished by bifurcation has definitely slowed down the trajectory of the YSR Congress government.

The proposal to shift the administrative wing of the government from Amavarati to Visakhapatnam and the High Court to Kurnool met with opposition from farmers who “sacrificed” their fertile and productive land for building the Capital.

This resulted in a slowdown of sorts. The Cabinet, which was supposed to announce the decentralisation, deferred it and Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy disappointed many by not speaking about it when he went to Vizag to inaugurate Visakha Utsav.

However, the government did not wait for BCG to submit its report on January 3 and gave the committee just three weeks to make its recommendations sending out the message that there was no change in its direction on the matter.

Political pundits feel that arguments about insider trading, corruption in construction, undue benefit to a particular caste, damage to the environment, all failed to hold water. The sole point of Project Amaravati’s exorbitant cost, however, continued to stick. The Chief Minister too used it to stressed on the point of shifting the administrative wing to Visakhapatnam. The exorbitant cost of developing infrastructure at Amaravati will be a major point of consideration for the committee. Over ₹1.25 lakh crore would be required to develop just roads and other utility services.

Govt. prerogative

An important purpose of the committee is also to build up a good defence for not developing Amaravati.

Though nobody spoke about it, everyone in the Jagan administration knew that Amaravati would never be developed.

It would only strengthen the illusion of “Brahmaravati, something Mr. Jagan denounced at every public meeting he addressed during his padayatra.

It may be recalled that the Telugu Desam Government had appointed a high-power committee headed by the then Minister P Narayana to finalise the development of the Capital.

The Minister, accompanied by officials and experts had visited several capitals in the world before making a call on how the new capital should be.

The constitution of the high-power committee is therefore the prerogative of the government in power and no force can find fault with that, the pundits say.

Whatever the high-power committee decides, the large number of Ministers, many from Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra, would be required to go to people to justify the decision, they say.