Govt. caps CT/HRCT scan rate at ₹3,000

Admission of COVID suspected cases to be allowed based on scan report

Allowing admission of patients to COVID hospitals based on CT/HRCT scans irrespective of RtPCR test result, the State government has capped the price of the scan at ₹3,000 at private diagnostic and imaging centres and hospitals.

“It was reported that the cases have to be admitted and treated on basis of CT/HRCT scan clinical picture without wasting any further time to save precious lives. The government decided to make CT/HRCT accessible and affordable to all by regulating the rates,” a government order (G.O.) issued on Sunday stated.

Diagnostic and imaging centres and hospitals were asked to charge not more than ₹3,000 for the scan, including consumables like PPE kits, mask and spreadsheets.

Also, the government asked all the imaging centres that are providing services for patients suspected to be infected by COVID-19 to register at dashboard.covid19.ap.gov.in. They were asked to upload all the details of the patient, including name, phone number, CT/HRCT image, and the same will be made available to all the hospitals which will check the data before admitting patients.

As per the new guidelines of hospital admission for COVID treatment, symptomatic patients with HRCT chest showing COVID-19 lesions such as CO-Rads greater than or equal to 4 and ANDCT severity score less than or equal to 8/25 are eligible for admission.

Remdesivir price

The State government also issued a GO to implement the prices of Remdesivir injection as prescribed by the Central government recently.

Currently, the price of Remdesivir was capped at ₹2,500 in the State. As per the G.O., hereafter the 100mg/vial of Remdesivir should be sold between ₹899 and ₹3,490 depending on the manufacturer’s price.