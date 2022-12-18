Govt. can’t cow me down, says Pawan Kalyan

December 18, 2022 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan on Sunday said Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would not come to power in the next elections.

Speaking at a public meeting near Sattenapalli in Palnadu district after distributing aid to farmers who suffered losses due to cyclones and other natural calamities, the actor-turned-politician urged the party cadres to work with commitment to strengthen the party in view of the elections. Mr. Pawan Kalyan gave ₹1 lakh compensation to each tenant farmer who was in need of succour.

He said that the Chief Minister announced a corruption holiday, like crop holidays, as the elections were nearing. The YSRCP leaders, particularly the Kapu leaders, were encouraged to criticise him by the Chief Minister and the Minister for Irrigation Ambati Rambabu was one such leader, he observed.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that the YSRCP leaders could not cow him down and that he was ready to go to jail, if necessary for the well-being of the public in the State. He suggested that the government focus on the development of the State, instead of controlling or threatening the opposition parties.