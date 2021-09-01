Govt. cancelling pensions arbitrarily: TDP

Vijayawada

TDP Kondepi MLA Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy has slammed the State government for “arbitrarily cancelling” over 1.25 lakh social security pensions a day before their disbursement.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Mr. Veeranjaneya Swamy said the government’s decision was a rude shock to the old-age, widow and differently abled beneficiaries in the State.

“It is atrocious on the part of the government to say that pensions not availed in a particular month will not be given later. In the past three months, the YSRCP government has removed over 2.28 lakh social security pensions across the State,” he alleged.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was bent on cancelling more pensions in the days to come in the name of ‘eKYC’ verification, the TDP leader alleged.

“The pension amount too has not been increased from ₹2,250 to ₹2,500 as promised,” he alleged.