Govt. cancelled exams to comply with NEP: Minister

ONGOLE

26 June 2021 00:00 IST

‘There is no other option to complete the process within July 31 deadline’

Education Minister A. Suresh on Friday said that the government had opted for cancellation of the Intermediate and SSC examinations, adhering to the Supreme Court verdict.

“It is unfortunate that the TDP is trying to gain political mileage on the issue,” he told the media here.

The apex court had wanted that the process of conducting the examinations should be completed by July 31 to comply with the National Education Policy (NEP).

Had the NEP been evolved before, the government would have stuck to it in the first place.

Maintaining that about 74% of the students wanted conduct of the examinations, he said the government had tried its best to protect the interest of students while taking precautions against COVID-19.

“The government had no other option than cancelling the examinations as it is not in a position to complete the process within the deadline set for the purpose,” said Mr. Suresh.

“The struggle spearheaded by Nara Lokesh in support of students has paid off,” said Telugu Nadu Students’ Federation Ongole Lok Sabha unit president T. Ravi Teja.