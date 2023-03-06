ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. calls AP JAC leaders for talks

March 06, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

In a bid to convince the AP JAC and other government employees associations, which are contemplating to go for a stir from March 9 demanding that the State government solve their long-pending issues, the empowered Group of Ministers and the senior officials are scheduled to interact with the leaders on March 7 at the Secretariat. 

AP JAC employees association president Bopparaju Venkateswarlu said the government had invited them to the meeting on Tuesday to discuss the agitation notice served recently to Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy. 

He said the association had raised many demands pertaining the service matters, salaries, pay scales and others and was expecting a written and time-bound assurance from the State government on the issues, before launching an agitation.

Meanwhile, the employees association leaders have interacted and motivated all their members in 26 districts for the agitation to be commenced on March 9.

