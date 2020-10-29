Govt. burdening people with heavy taxes: TDP

YSRCP has failed to attract industries, says Kimidi Nagarjuna

Vizianagaram district TDP president Kimidi Nagarjuna on Wednesday alleged that people were being overburdened by huge direct and indirect taxes in the State.

He alleged that the YSR Congress Party was putting heavy financial burden by imposing additional taxes on petroleum products. Mr. Nagarjuna, who formally took charge as district president of the party, offered floral tributes to TDP founder N.T. Rama Rao in Cheepurupalli constituency from where his mother Kimidi Mrinalini won in the 2014 elections.

“The YSRCP has failed to attract industries. There is no chance for additional income through wealth creation as long as industries are ignored. We will highlight these issues in the next local body elections. People are also willing to ensure a victory for Telugu Desam Party,” said Mr. Nagarjuna. He thanked former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for giving him a leadership position at a young age.