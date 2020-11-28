Andhra Pradesh

‘Govt. bent on suppressing Amaravati farmers’ agitation’

TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh has condemned what he calls the government’s “high-handed behaviour and arm-twisting tactics” to suppress the Amaravati farmers’ agitation against the “arbitrary three-capital” decision.

He was addressing the farmers from Krishnayapalem who had called on him on Friday. The farmers had earlier been sent to jail and released on bail later.

Narrating their “harrowing experiences,” the farmers told Mr. Lokesh that they had not resorted to any unlawful activity. “We were not allowing those coming from outside to enter the capital city area,” they said, and thanked Mr. Lokesh for extending them his support.

SC/ST cases decried

The way the farmers had been handcuffed and sent to jail showed that the YSRCP government had no humanity or decorum, Mr. Lokesh observed.

“It is condemnable that SC/ST cases have been filed against the Dalit farmers. The TDP will extend all support to the farmers, who have been waging a relentless struggle against the government’s oppressive measures,” Mr. Lokesh said.

