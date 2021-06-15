Govt. believes English medium at UG level will help students

It cites a Cambridge University report highlighting employers’ insistence on English language skills

The State government has decided to make English medium compulsory in all the degree colleges from the academic year 2021-22.

According to an official release, the Department of Higher Education is of the opinion that introduction of English medium at the undergraduate level will enhance the career prospects of the graduates.

Only 65,981of the total 2.62 lakh students admitted in the degree colleges in the State in 2020-21 were from the Telugu medium background. Among them, 24,007 students enrolled themselves for B.Com, 16,925 for BA, and 24,960 for B.Sc courses.

The authorities are of the view that the decision will benefit these students as well.

Citing a 2016 report of Cambridge University titled ‘Findings of English at Work: Global Analysis of Language Skills in Workplace’, the authorities say that it highlights the fact that around 90% of employers in India say that English language skills are important to work in their organisation.

Career growth

Explaining how the move would benefit the students, the statement points out that a majority of the B.Sc students take up jobs across the country, and in some cases abroad. Proficiency in English language will open up new avenues for them, ensuring their career growth.

Besides journalism and research, a large number of BA graduates prefer sales and marketing fields. Since most companies prefer multi-lingual candidates, with an emphasis on English, it is essential for students to pursue their UG in English medium, say the officials at the helm.

‘Powerful tool’

In the case of B. Com students, the commerce industry has become highly dynamic, fast-paced and algorithm/software-oriented in the last two decades. Knowledge of English language will serve as a powerful tool for professionals in the industry seeking a successful career, they say.

The public sector recruitment process held through the UPSC, APPSC, SSC, BSRB also tests the language proficiency. Transition from Telugu to English medium at the degree level will be easier than at the post-graduation level, and studying market-oriented programmes in degree in Telugu medium is difficult as the reference material is available in English.

Revised curriculum

To facilitate a smooth transition, the Department of Higher Education has introduced courses in personality development and leadership, and human values and professional ethics.

The curriculum has been revised with mandatory internship for 10 months and spoken English courses at levels 1, 2 and 3.