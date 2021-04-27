Govt. begins supply of Remdesivir to pvt. hospitals

VIJAYAWADA

27 April 2021 01:12 IST

Details will be made public to help patients verify claims of hospitals, says Singhal

Health, Medical and Family Welfare Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal said that the State government has begun supplying Remdesivir medicine to private hospitals treating COVID patients upon request, to end shortage in supply and black-marketing. He said that the State government is already supplying 320 tonnes of liquid oxygen.

Mr. Singhal addressed a press conference on the shortage of medicines and oxygen for COVID treatment in the State.

He said that 11,454 vials of Remdesivir will be sent to private hospitals by Tuesday and there will be no shortage. Private hospitals are free to procure the medicine from pharma companies but if they run out of it they can approach the government by submitting indent to the nodal officers appointed for the purpose.

All the details related to the supply and availability of the medicine with private hospitals will be made public soon so that patients can verify the claims of hospitals.

Oxygen audit

Speaking about oxygen supply, Mr. Singhal said both government and private hospitals in the State were consuming about 320 tonnes per day, including wastage and unwarranted supply to the patients with sufficient oxygen saturation. The supply and usage of oxygen at hospitals will be audited daily to the last kilolitre to avoid misuse and wastage.

Meanwhile, Drug Control Administration (DG-DCA) Director-General S. Ravi Shankar Narayan said that from Monday, the government started supplying Remdesivir to notified COVID hospitals. He said to prevent black-marketing of Remdevisir, the DCA is conducting surprise raids across the State. “We booked four cases on those selling the injections at high rates in Visakhapatnam, Guntur and other places. The raids will continue,” Mr. Narayan told The Hindu.

Mr. Singhal said that due to the increasing incidence of COVID infections, the government decided to allow only 50 persons to take part in functions and events, including marriages. He said gymnasiums, swimming pools and sports arenas were asked to shut down and only 50% occupancy in cinemas and public transport will be allowed.