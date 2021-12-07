Govt. bans manufacturing, sale of gutkha

GUNTUR

07 December 2021 01:26 IST

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has banned the manufacture, storage, distribution and transportation of gutkha/pan masala containing tobacco and nicotine as ingredients and chewing tobacco products such as khaini, kharra, and scented or flavoured tobacco.

According to an order issued by the Commissioner Food Safety, the notification banning the substances under Section 30, sub-section (2) and Clause (a) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, would be published in the Extraordinary issue of the AP State Gazette.

The Government of A.P., in 2006, had enacted the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 (FSS Act) to regulate and monitor the manufacturing, processing, packing, storage and transport of any food or food ingredient so as to ensure the availability of safe and wholesome food for human consumption.

The various Supreme Court judgments also held that Gutkha/Panmasala containing Tobacco and Nicotine products are food items as defined under section 3 (1) of FSS Act, 2006. Scientific reports of ICMR and NIHFW also have demonstrated the extremely harmful effects of chewing Gutkha and Panmasala which can cause malignant conditions like Oesophagus cancer, stomach cancer , pancreatic cancer etc.