Govt. assures support for family of deceased sanitation worker in Vijayawada

The 45-year-old died after inhaling poisonous gases while cleaning a sewer

July 16, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda
CITU activists staging a protest at the GGH seeking justice for the victim’s family, in Vijayawada on Sunday.

CITU activists staging a protest at the GGH seeking justice for the victim’s family, in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

VIJAYAWADA

Following protests by Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) city leaders and activists, led by CPI(M), the government assured compensation for the family of sanitation worker Meda Manikyala Rao who died while cleaning an underground sewer in Vijayawada.

Manikyala Rao died after inhaling poisonous poisonous gases after descending into a manhole in the Badavapeta area of the city on Saturday.

The 45-year-old victim’s family members and CITU activists and municipal workers staged protests at the Government General Hospital on Sunday seeking justice.

Mr. Babu said that the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation officials assured sanction of ₹25 lakh, a job and a house to the family of Manikyala Rao.

CITU Vijayawada honorary president Donepudi Kasinath, municipal workers association city secretary M. David, president Jyothi Basu and others were present.

