Govt. asks realtors to leave 5% space for Jagananna housing in layouts

Realtors given other options if they cannot hand over the land

The State government has issued orders making it mandatory for the real estate developers to earmark 5%of the developed layout area to the State government.

In a Gazette notification issued on Monday, the State government said layout owners/developers have to hand over the 5% land to the District Collectors concerned. The government would utilise the 5% additional land reserved for YSR Jagananna Housing Projects for the poor.

The government gave three options to the layout developers or owners in the Gazette. They have to hand over 5% land or 5% land within 3 km range from the original layout or pay the basic value of such 5% land.

In the gazette, the government said, “If the owner/developer is not able to hand over 5% additional land within the current layout, the owner /developer shall hand over the 5% land within 3 km range from the original layout.”

The private owner /developer also has the option of paying the basic value of such 5% of layout area to the Development Authority, and in case of the areas which are not covered in the Development Authority, to the concerned Urban Local Body (ULB).

At present, the layout developers have to earmark 30% of the land for roads and 10% for open space. In addition, the developers have to provide 2% space for amenities, and 0.5% for utilities, if the layout total area is 5 acres of less. Similarly, the developers have to leave a space of 3% for facilities in the layout if it were more than 5 acres. Also, 1% for utilities has to be handed over to the local bodies.

With the new orders, the developers have to leave 47.50% space, including 5% for Jagananna housing, if the layouts are less than 5 acres. It is 49% if the layout is more than 5 acres.