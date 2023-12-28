ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. asks Anganwadi workers to call off strike

December 28, 2023 07:59 am | Updated 07:59 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The State government, in an official release on Wednesday, appealed to the Anganwadi workers and helpers to withdraw their protest for “safeguarding the interests of lakhs of people, particularly pregnant & lactating women, and children.”

“During the previous government, the Anganwadi workers and helpers had faced two years of stagnant wages. On April 4, 2016, the salary of Anganwadi workers was increased from ₹4,200 to ₹7,000. The salary of mini Anganwadi workers was increased from ₹2,950 to ₹4,500. But now, an Anganwadi worker is receiving a pay of ₹11,500 after the YSR Congress Party government came into power,” the release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US