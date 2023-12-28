Govt. asks Anganwadi workers to call off strike

December 28, 2023 07:59 am | Updated 07:59 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The State government, in an official release on Wednesday, appealed to the Anganwadi workers and helpers to withdraw their protest for “safeguarding the interests of lakhs of people, particularly pregnant & lactating women, and children.”

“During the previous government, the Anganwadi workers and helpers had faced two years of stagnant wages. On April 4, 2016, the salary of Anganwadi workers was increased from ₹4,200 to ₹7,000. The salary of mini Anganwadi workers was increased from ₹2,950 to ₹4,500. But now, an Anganwadi worker is receiving a pay of ₹11,500 after the YSR Congress Party government came into power,” the release added.