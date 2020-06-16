Govt. approves Ramayapatnam port DPR

VIJAYAWADA

16 June 2020 00:04 IST

‘Administrative sanction given to Phase-I work’

The State government has approved the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of a greenfield non-major port proposed at Ramayapatnam in Prakasam district.

“The DPR prepared by the RITES Limited for the development of Ramayapatnam port by Ramayapatnam Port Development Corporation has been approved. The government has accorded administrative sanctions for the Phase-I works with an outlay of ₹3,737 crore,” said a G.O. issued by Special Chief Secretary R. Karikal Valaven on Monday.

₹2,079-crore debt

According to the G.O., the proposed port would be developed under the supervision of Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board, which has been permitted to raise a debt of ₹2,079 crore with the government support. The government gave approval in principle to the project in 2018. The Director of Ports was asked to obtain the necessary clearances, get the required studies done and do the preparatory works.

The RITES Limited was entrusted with the preparation of the DPR and conducting coastal regulation zone (CRZ) and environment impact assessment (EIA) studies.