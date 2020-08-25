Govt. approves DPR for Bhavanapadu port project

VIJAYAWADA

25 August 2020 23:45 IST

First phase of work gets administrative sanction

The State government has approved the Detailed Project Report (DPR) prepared by M/s. RITES for the development of Bhavanapadu port in Srikakulam district.

A government order (G.O.) issued on Tuesday said a non-major port will be developed in ‘landlord model’.

In this model, a publicly governed port authority holds the ownership and acts as a regulatory body, while private companies carry out the operations—mainly cargo handling. The landlord port gets a share in the revenue.

The port will be developed by Bhavanapadu Port Development Corporation Limited (BPDCL) under the overall supervision of Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board (APMB). The government has accorded administrative sanction for the first phase of work with the total project cost of ₹3,669.95 crores. The works will be completed in 36 months, the G.O. said.

Debt funding

The State government would also give ₹261 crore towards the cost of land acquisition. It proposes to acquire 500 acres of land required for the Phase-I development.

The government has also permitted the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board to raise a debt not exceeding ₹2,123 crore, with appropriate support of the government. The APMB has also been allowed to utilise certain portion of its revenue as equity and escrow in future for debt funding to the project as per the A.P. Maritime Board Act, 2019.

The Chief Executive Officer of the A.P. Maritime Board has been instructed to take the necessary action.