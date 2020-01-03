Govt. appoints two ‘Disha Special Officers’

The State government on Thursday appointed two Disha Special Officers from the Indian Administrative Service and Indian Police Service under the provisions of Disha Bill (AP Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill 2019), according to a government order issued by the Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney.

Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Department Director Kritika Shukla, an IAS officer of the 2013 cadre, has been given additional charge as Disha Special Officer.

From the IPS officers, cadre M. Deepika of 2014 cadre, who was serving as Additional Superintendent of Police (Admn) in Kurnool, has been transferred and posted as Disha Special Officer. She will be attached to the office of the Additional Director-General of Police, Crime Investigation Department (CID) of the police department.

Dr. Kritika played an important role in drafting the Disha Bill. The officers will coordinate the process of setting up of 13 exclusive special courts in all the districts for the trial of cases of sexual offences against women and children.

Dr. Kritika along with with the Medical Education Director will conduct a video conference on Friday will all the district hospital superintendents and staff of WD & CW department. Both the posts were created under the provisions of the Disha Bill.