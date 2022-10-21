Govt. appoints Mahaboob Basha as A.P. Chief Information Commissioner

Samuel Jonathan made Information Commissioner, both will have a three-year term

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
October 21, 2022 21:40 IST

Chief Secretary (in-charge) K. Vijayanand issued separate G.O.s (M.S. No. 128 and 129) on Friday appointing R. Mahaboob Basha and P. Samuel Jonathan as the Chief Information Commissioner and Information Commissioner respectively. Both of them will hold office for a period of three years or till attaining the age of 65 years whichever is earlier.

Their terms of office, salaries, allowances and other terms and conditions will be regulated in accordance with the provisions of the Right to Information Act, 2005 and the Right to Information (Term of Office, Salaries, Allowances and Other Terms and Conditions of Service of Chief Information Commissioner, Information Commissioners in the Central Information Commission, State Chief Information Commissioner and Commissioners in the State Information Commission) Rules, 2019.

