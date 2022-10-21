Andhra Pradesh

Govt. appoints Mahaboob Basha as A.P. Chief Information Commissioner

Chief Secretary (in-charge) K. Vijayanand issued separate G.O.s (M.S. No. 128 and 129) on Friday appointing R. Mahaboob Basha and P. Samuel Jonathan as the Chief Information Commissioner and Information Commissioner respectively. Both of them will hold office for a period of three years or till attaining the age of 65 years whichever is earlier.

Their terms of office, salaries, allowances and other terms and conditions will be regulated in accordance with the provisions of the Right to Information Act, 2005 and the Right to Information (Term of Office, Salaries, Allowances and Other Terms and Conditions of Service of Chief Information Commissioner, Information Commissioners in the Central Information Commission, State Chief Information Commissioner and Commissioners in the State Information Commission) Rules, 2019.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 21, 2022 9:42:56 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/govt-appoints-mahaboob-basha-as-ap-chief-information-commissioner/article66041075.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY