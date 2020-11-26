Govt. appoints four Vice-Chancellors

VIJAYAWADA

26 November 2020 00:32 IST

The State government on Wednesday appointed A. Ananda Rao, Professor, Computer Science and Engineering in Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur, as the Vice-Chancellor of Rayalaseema University in Kurnool for a term of three years.

Tummala Ramakrishna, Professor, Department of Telugu, University of Hyderabad, has been appointed as Vice-Chancellor of Dravidian University in Kuppam for a term of three years.

P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy, Senior Professor, Department of Computer Science and System Engineering, Andhra University, has been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University for a term of three years while K. Raja Reddy, retired professor from the Department of South East Asian Studies in S.V. University in Tirupati, is appointed as Vice-Chancellor of S.V. University.