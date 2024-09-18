Govt. announces relief package for flood victims in Andhra Pradesh

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has announced relief package for the flood-affected people in the State.

The package is likely to be ₹10,000 crore if the compensation announced by the government for various categories, including farmers and fishermen, is to be considered.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who disclosed the compensation details at a press conference on September 17 (Tuesday), said the government was giving highest compensation to the victims.

“The government wants to give a reasonable compensation. We want to reach out to the victims. Money is not the criterion,” Mr. Naidu said.

He, however, said that the exact amount of the package would be available in a day or two.

Mr. Naidu said the government would pay ₹25,000 to each family living in the ground floor and if their house was inundated. Similarly, ₹10,000 would be paid to each family living in the first and above floors. A compensation of ₹25,000 would be paid to petty traders and vendors.

A compensation of ₹6,000 per acre would be paid for sericulture, ₹25,000 per acre for sugarcane, ₹10,000 per acre for paddy, he said.

A compensation of ₹3,000 and ₹10,000 would be paid to two-wheeler and three-wheeler (auto) owners who suffered losses. Similarly, ₹9,000 would be paid to fishermen if the boat and net loss was partial and ₹20,000 in case of complete damage.

Weavers would be paid ₹15,000. For MSMEs with a turnover of ₹40 lakh to ₹1.5 crore, a compensation of ₹1 lakh would be paid, and ₹1.5 lakh if the turnover was above ₹1.5 crore, Mr. Naidu said.

The banks were asked to provide consumption loans for houses, he said. They were asked to provide a loan of ₹50,000, with a 36-month repayment period and a three-month moratorium, for ground floor houses. Similarly, ₹25,000 loan with a 36-month repayment period and a three-month moratorium for the first floor and above houses in the limits of 179 Sachivalayams.

For shops, commercial establishments, and MSMEs, the banks agreed to reschedule payments for 12 months.

“The government is requesting a 24-month rescheduling. The government is also requesting additional working capital without further collateral,” he said.

Agriculture short-term crop loans would be rescheduled for five years, with a 12-month moratorium. Agriculture term loans installments should also be rescheduled, and fresh crop loans issued as per the farmers’ requirement, he added.