Govt. announces energy conservation awards

30 November 2020 00:52 IST

Endeavours of industry, buildings and municipal sectors to be recognised

The Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (AP-SECM) has announced Andhra Pradesh Energy Conservation Awards-2020, which will be given during the National Energy Conservation Week in December.

Energy Secretary N. Srikant, in a press release, said the awards were intended to encourage and recognise the endeavours of industry, buildings and municipal sectors in reducing energy consumption, and to showcase the State’s achievements on energy efficiency and energy conservation fronts.

He said that Andhra Pradesh had set a target of saving 15,000 Million Units (MU) of energy in various sectors in the coming years.

PAT scheme

The industry sector alone has successfully saved 2,386 MU of energy by implementing energy efficiency measures under the PAT scheme with support of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE).

In view of this, the State government has decided to take forward the energy efficiency movement on a mission mode, for which it has instituted the above awards.

As part of the process, a State-level energy awards competition would be held in December.

Applications

According to SECM CEO A. Chandra Sekhar Reddy, assistance of the National Productivity Council has been sought to organise the awards competition.

Applications need to be downloaded from the AP-Transco website https://www.aptransco.co.in and the filled-in applications need to be sent to seca.apsecm@gmail.com, with a copy to ceo.secm@gmail.com by December 7, the press note said.