Govt. allotted 2.50 lakh acres of land to private firms under the guise of power projects in violation of norms: BJP

November 02, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

BJP spokesman Lanka Dinakar alleged on November 2 that the State government had given about 2.50 lakh acres of land, including 1.50 lakh acres in the Rayalaseema region alone, to several private companies, mainly Indosol Solar Pvt. Ltd. and Shirdi Sai Electricals under the guise of hydro and renewable energy projects by blatantly flouting the tendering norms.

Addressing the media at the State party office here, Mr. Dinakar demanded that the government explain what prompted it to award a slew of power projects and material supply contracts to the two companies at huge costs, alleging that they were benami companies of some YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders.

He insisted that the government reveal the rates at which lands had been allotted to them and the conditions thereof, and justify on what grounds were the projects / contracts given to them. Also, the flow of funds into the two companies from abroad through “suitcase companies” should be explained if the government had done nothing wrong.

ADVERTISEMENT

N. Visveswara Reddy and K. Ravi Kumar Reddy, who were the main promoters of Indosol Solar Pvt. Ltd. and Shirdi Sai Electricals, were very close to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, which speaks of the vested interests, the BJP leader alleged.

There were a host of other companies like Aurobindo Realty and Ecoren Energy India Pvt. Ltd, which also benefited from the State government in terms of the projects and contracts they got to implement. The government was obviously hiding the facts, lest it should land in trouble, Mr. Dinakar added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.