Govt. all set to sell paddy, groundnut seeds soon

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu on Sunday said the State government was all set to begin the sale of paddy and groundnut seeds through the Grama Sachivalayam this month.

Addressing reporters here, Mr. Kannababu claimed, “The State government has procured the required quantity of paddy and groundnut seeds directly from the farmers and the same will be supplied to the farmers in need this month. At least 5.5 lakh quintals of groundnut seed are available at present.”

“The historic attempt of supplying the seeds by procuring them directly from farmers is aimed at ensuring supply of quality seed in the coming cropping season,” said Mr. Kannababu.

Home delivery

“The State government has roped in Swiggy and Zomato to provide door delivery of fruits and vegetables across the State. This service has already begun and will continue till the lockdown is lifted completely,” he said, adding, the initiative would help the horticulture farmers find a market.

Mr. Kannababu said that procurement of finger millet (ragi) would commence in Guntur, Prakasam and Srikakulam districts on Monday.

Five coconut procurement centres had been opened by the AP Cooperative Oil Seeds Growers’ Federation Limited (Oil Fed) in the Konaseema region.

Mango export

On the export of mangoes, the Agriculture Minister said that horticulture crops, particularly mango, were likely to witness huge export orders as the markets in other States were expected to start importing in a few days.