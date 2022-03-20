Govt. all for improving infra in public-funded institutes: Kandukur MLA

Mahidhar Reddy contributes ₹10 lakh for uplift of TRR govt. college

The YSR Congress Party government is committed to improving the infrastructure in public-funded institutions, said YSRCP MLA from Kandukur M. Mahidhar Reddy.

Taking part in a function to felicitate philanthropists and alumni at the TRR Government Degree and PG College in Kandukur on Saturday, the former Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh said the samiti, constituted to achieve certification from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council(NAAC), would continue its efforts to provide the best facilities in the college that catered to the needs of different sections of people. He donated ₹10 lakh from the COVID fund to the college.

Speaking on the occasion, college principal M. Ravi Kumar gave an account of the facilities created with contributions from philanthropists, including alumni.

Members of the NAAC Sadhna samiti Murali Mohan and Sudhir Sukumar joined the donors and alumni during the visit to the azola pond, vermi-compost unit, organic farming unit, hydroponic unit, computer lab and other facilities in the college on the occasion.