Andhra Pradesh: Govt. aid has helped prevent weaver suicides, says Minister

Backward classes and minorities empowered in Jagan’s Cabinet, says Venu Gopala Krishna

Backward classes and minorities empowered in Jagan’s Cabinet, says Venu Gopala Krishna

Backward Classes Welfare, Information and Public Relations and Cinematography Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on Tuesday claimed that the State government’s annual aid under the ‘Netanna Nestham’ has tackled the distress in the handloom weaving industry and prevented suicides of weavers in the State.

Addressing a press meet here, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna said that the State government had disbursed ₹40,000 crore towards various schemes, which are all direct benefit schemes.

“At least ₹20,000 crore in aid has been released to the farmers under the Rythu Bharosa scheme in the past three years. In the farm sector, free power supply is being offered to a record 18 lakh agriculture pump sets,” Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna said.

The Minister has said that the direct benefit schemes have also helped the people tackle the impact of the COVID-19 lockdown, and have targeted people living below the poverty line and other marginalised communities.

“The Jagan Mohan Reddy government has empowered backward classes and minorities by giving them 70% of the public representative posts,” the Minister said.

On Tuesday morning, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna asked the district authorities and police officials to speed up the investigation and release of compensation in the SC and ST atrocity cases, during a quarterly review meeting of the District SC/ST Vigilance and Monitoring Committee meeting.

In the meeting, Kakinada SP M. Raveendranath Babu said that compensation of ₹1.42 crore has been handed over to the victims in 84 cases since January 2022. Kakinada district has witnessed 241 atrocity cases in 2022 till date. Collector Krithika Shukla has appealed to the police to speed up the investigation into the pending atrocity cases.