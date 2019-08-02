Govt. adopting anti-labour policies, allege trade unions

Members of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) along with other workers’ unions marched from the Zilla Parishad office to the Collectorate in the city on Friday protesting against the policies of the Union government.

The protesters claimed that the government is privatising the public institutions and that the labour laws are being flouted. They expressed concern over the adoption of ‘anti-labour’ policies of the Centre.

They alleged that the Union government is bringing in new legislation which would reduce the existing labour law into four codes. They also alleged that the BJP is trying to privatise the railway sector, and added that the Central trade unions are preparing themselves for a larger agitation.

“Modi government has given more than ₹3 lakh crore as profits to big corporates due to the policies introduced in the country,” they claimed.